PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
2:51 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from a doorstep on Merman Drive.
3:13 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported at Walmart.
4:44 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on Terre View Drive.
5:42 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Stadium Way.
5:45 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Klemgard Avenue.
7:41 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Larry Street.
Thursday
1:21 a.m. — A 39-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Rocky Way Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:30 a.m. — A 25-year-old Clarkston man was arrested on Mill Street in Colfax for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
11:16 a.m. — Juveniles were reportedly jumping in front of cars in Rosalia.
4:20 p.m. — A 36-year-old Albion woman was arrested on Whelan Road in Pullman on a warrant.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
5:43 a.m. — A 38-year-old female pedestrian was taken to Gritman Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries after she was reportedly struck by a 60-year-old female driver in a crosswalk on North Main and East D Street. The driver was cited for suspicion of failure to yield to a pedestrian.
1:18 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was taken to Gritman by a private vehicle after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision on the 300 block of East E Street. A 17-year-old boy was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving.
5:30 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported in the Walmart parking lot.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:17 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 100 block of North Front Street in Troy.