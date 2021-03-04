PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:41 a.m. — A possible theft was reported on Harold Drive.
10:05 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Kamiaken Street.
11:29 a.m. — Police heard a report of an intoxicated person in a parking lot on Spring Street.
1:25 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Merman Drive.
1:50 p.m. — A 33-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Whitman and State streets.
1:40 p.m. — A possible sex offense was reported in the area of Terre View Drive and North Grand Avenue.
6:26 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on State Street.
7:52 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check at Walmart.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:07 p.m. — A deputy performed a welfare check on F Street in Albion.
9:51 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Welle Drive and Wheatland Court in Uniontown.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:37 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at WinCo.
9:44 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Washington and East Seventh streets.
11:16 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1600 block of East Public Avenue.
12:31 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was cited for suspicion of cruelty to animals on East Fourth Street after allegedly neglecting a dog and seven puppies.
1:45 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of Flint Street.
5:48 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Hope Center.
7:03 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at the Moscow Food Co-op.
10:41 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at The Grove apartment complex on Southview Avenue.
11:36 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:18 a.m. — Two females were taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow. One of the women, 41, was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving.
10:24 a.m. — Tools were reportedly stolen from an unlocked garage on the 200 block of East A Street in Kendrick.
6:44 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Apex Lane near Moscow.