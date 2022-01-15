LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Jan. 7
Jeffrey Francis Web, 32, and Sarah Marie Smith, 39, both of Albion
Preston Avert Iyambo, 32, and Amy Ann Jeanine Davis, 40, both of Pullman
Thursday
Olugbenga Gideon, 33, and Akorede Lateefat Seriki, 26, both Moscow
Sentencings
Wednesday
Naomi Gwen Reishus, 38, of Pullman, was convicted of criminal trespass and sentenced to 93 days in jail.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
4:51 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at WinCo.
9:51 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
11 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
12:21 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 600 block of Kenneth Street.
12:43 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on 7th and Washington streets.
11:54 p.m. — Police arrested a man for suspicion of DUI on the 500 block of Idaho Avenue.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7:54 a.m. — A car crashed into a bus on the 500 block of Northwest Greyhound Way.
11:35 a.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the 100 block of Northwest True Street.
1:52 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a domestic dispute on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
5:29 p.m. — An illegal campfire was reported on Southeast South Street.
6:40 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 2000 block of Northwest Turner Drive.
8:03 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the paved path behind the 100 block of East Spring Street.
11:05 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on Northwest Davis Way.
Friday
1:28 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
6:13 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 200 block of Southeast Idaho Street.
Friday
3:16 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
3:35 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:30 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on North Broadway Street in Tekoa.
11:23 p.m. — A house check was provided on Johnson Road in Pullman.