PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

8:18 a.m. — A theft was reported on Nye Street.

8:36 a.m. — Packages were reported stolen from a residence on Terre View Drive.

11:01 a.m. — Someone reportedly urinated in the hallways of a building on Oak Street.

11:10 a.m. — Graffiti damage was found on Maple Street.

9:28 p.m. — Threats were reported at Dissmore’s IGA.

10:41 p.m. — Fireworks were reported in the areas of Creston Lane, Valley Road and C Street.

11:48 p.m. — A person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Maiden Lane after a threat of self-harm.

Thursday

12:44 a.m. — Neighbors were reported arguing on West Main Street.

4:03 a.m. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of criminal trespass and obstructing a law enforcement officer on West Main Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

9:44 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on State Route 195 in Pullman.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

10:19 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on West A Street and Farm Road.

11:08 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported near the Bruce M. Pitman Center.

11:23 a.m. — A 42-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 200 block of Baker Street.

11:27 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of North Polk Street.

8:43 p.m. — Mail was reportedly stolen from the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

9:27 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

4:49 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 1000 block of Cedar Grove Lane near Moscow.

5:29 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Skyline Drive near Potlatch.

