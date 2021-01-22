PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:18 a.m. — A theft was reported on Nye Street.
8:36 a.m. — Packages were reported stolen from a residence on Terre View Drive.
11:01 a.m. — Someone reportedly urinated in the hallways of a building on Oak Street.
11:10 a.m. — Graffiti damage was found on Maple Street.
9:28 p.m. — Threats were reported at Dissmore’s IGA.
10:41 p.m. — Fireworks were reported in the areas of Creston Lane, Valley Road and C Street.
11:48 p.m. — A person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Maiden Lane after a threat of self-harm.
Thursday
12:44 a.m. — Neighbors were reported arguing on West Main Street.
4:03 a.m. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of criminal trespass and obstructing a law enforcement officer on West Main Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:44 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on State Route 195 in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:19 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on West A Street and Farm Road.
11:08 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported near the Bruce M. Pitman Center.
11:23 a.m. — A 42-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 200 block of Baker Street.
11:27 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of North Polk Street.
8:43 p.m. — Mail was reportedly stolen from the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
9:27 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:49 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 1000 block of Cedar Grove Lane near Moscow.
5:29 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Skyline Drive near Potlatch.