MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:32 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on North Jackson and West A streets.
11:19 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on West Third and South Lilly streets.
1:43 p.m. — A 55-year-old man was trespassed from Walmart.
2:04 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
2:58 p.m. — A fraud was reported at the University of Idaho Administration Building.
4:04 p.m. — An individual on the 1200 block of South Main Street reported fraudulent charges on a Wells Fargo debit card.
5:49 p.m. — A pair of shoes was reportedly stolen from Famous Footwear in the Palouse Mall.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:49 a.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 1000 block of Eyrich Road near Princeton.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:42 a.m. — Police arrested a 59-year-old woman on an outstanding warrant on the 1400 block of Southwest Lost Trail Drive.
9:57 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
1:41 p.m. — Police received a complaint of a dog defecating in a parking lot on B Street.
7:50 p.m. — Police responded to a report of possible drug activity and a stolen vehicle on Northwood Drive but determined no crime occurred.
8:07 p.m. — Police responded to a bonfire on McGee Way.
9:01 p.m. — Police arrested a 24-year-old man for suspicion of negligent driving and making a false statement to police on Westwood and Northwood drives.
9:24 p.m. — A medication bottle was reported stolen at Walmart.
Thursday
1:25 a.m. — A subject was trespassed from Zeppoz for disorderly conduct.
WHITMAN COUNTY POLICE
Wednesday
8:23 p.m. — A subject was arrested in Colfax for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
12:10 p.m. — Police responded to a medical on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
2:07 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call at the Compton Union Building.
6:24 p.m. — 20-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock violation at Cougs Corner.