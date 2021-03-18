PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:23 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS performed a welfare check on Wheatland Drive.
10:09 a.m. — An intoxicated man was reported in the roadway on Spring Street and Lentil Lane.
12:20 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man yelling at people and cars on Main and Pine streets.
6:05 p.m. — A disorderly subject was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
9:40 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Anthony Street and Hall Drive.
9:54 p.m. — A cat was caught in a live trap on Nye Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:16 a.m.—A deputy arrested an 18-year-old man on an out-of-county warrant on State Route 195 in Pullman and handed him over to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
10:31 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-cow accident was reported on SR 195 in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:25 a.m. — Two moose were reported on Borah and Alpowa avenues.
1:33 p.m. — Multiple items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 1400 block of West A Street.
2:53 p.m. — Two bicycles were reportedly stolen from the 200 block of Baker Street.
3:43 p.m. — Spray paint was reported on a wall on the 900 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:24 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on West Twin and North Mountain View roads near Moscow.