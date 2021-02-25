PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

8:40 a.m. — Graffiti was found on Spring Street.

9:47 a.m. — A noninjury two-vehicle crash was reported on State Route 270.

1:34 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Maple Street.

3:06 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

4:03 p.m. — Firefighters responded to a possible structure fire on Campus Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

5:41 p.m. — Police heard a report from Albion of a possible runaway.

9:41 p.m. — Police heard a report of a suicidal subject in Endicott.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

2:42 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.

7:26 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Main streets.

8:13 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center.

10:25 a.m. — An unidentified male reportedly stole clothing from the Hope Center.

10:36 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1600 block of South Main Street.

1:15 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on a University of Idaho sign on the 400 block of Sweet Avenue.

2:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Rosauers.

6:28 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft at Walmart.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

3:59 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 99 near Kendrick.

10:49 a.m. — A two-vehicle, rear-end crash was reported on Main and Fifth streets in Juliaetta. A person from each vehicle was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with minor injuries.

