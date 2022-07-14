MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9:53 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a pedestrian being sprayed with water from a water truck on Blake and Taylor avenues.
12:08 p.m. — A semitrailer struck a vehicle on the 500 block of South Jackson Street.
4:12 p.m. — A physical domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of Indian Hills Drive.
8:26 p.m. — Panhandling was reported on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:02 a.m. — A collision with injuries was reported on Palouse River Road in Harvard.
6:24 p.m. — Petit theft was reported on the 300 block of North Main Street.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:29 a.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run report on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.
12:42 p.m. — Theft occurred on the 500 block of Kamiaken Street.
1:31 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
2:53 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
5:28 p.m. — A two vehicle noninjury crash occurred on the 100 block of Parkwood Boulevard.
6:04 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 400 block of Main Street.
6:44 p.m. — Police responded to a theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
7:23 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Janet Street.
8:20 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to a hit-and-run incident on Grand Avenue and Whitman Street.
9:50 p.m. — Police responded to a puppy taken from a vehicle on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
A DUI was reported on Northwood Drive overnight.
Police performed a welfare check on the 1100 block of Polk Street overnight.
A suspicious person was reported on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
9:43 p.m. — Officers responded to a possible theft on the 1500 block of Terrell Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:22 p.m. — A 52-year-old man was arrested for fourth degree assault during a domestic dispute in Oakesdale.