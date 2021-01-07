PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:55 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a child screaming on a balcony on Terre View Drive.
6:01 p.m. — Police responded to an Internet puppy scam reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:42 p.m. — A missing person was located and taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Darrow Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:58 a.m. — Deputies and EMS responded to a one-vehicle accident on Hume and Scholz roads in Colfax. Nobody was transported to the hospital.
9:08 a.m. — A subject was voluntarily transported to the hospital following a threat of self-harm in Rosalia.
6:40 p.m. — A 59-year-old Moscow woman was cited and released for a controlled substance problem on State Route 195 in Colfax.
9:56 p.m. — A 33-year-old Lapwai woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on State Route 128 in Clarkston.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
3:56 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a structure fire on the 1100 block of North Mountain View Road.
5:01 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported near the corner of North Lieuallen and West A streets.
7:40 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of a moose and two calves on the 1700 block of East F Street and found they were making their way out of the area.
8:08 a.m. — The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports that a fryer was on fire on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street. The fire was extinguished.
4:27 p.m. — Police and firefighters responded to a report of a traffic collision near the intersection of East D and North Main streets.
7:36 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 400 block of South Almon Street.
8:49 p.m. — An officer responded to reports of a fight on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.
Wednesday
2:33 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
4:34 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
6:58 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of North Asbury Street.
6:59 a.m. — Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on a man reportedly “screaming random things for the past 30 minutes” on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:10 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 300 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.