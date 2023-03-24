PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
12:10 p.m. — Officers arrested a 20-year-old man under suspicion of a misdemeanor warrant on the 700 block of Bishop Boulevard.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
12:10 p.m. — Officers arrested a 20-year-old man under suspicion of a misdemeanor warrant on the 700 block of Bishop Boulevard.
Fraud was reported two times in Pullman on Wednesday.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
8:42 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Library Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:28 p.m. — Deputies and fire responded to a wildland fire on Palouse River Scenic Drive in Colfax. The fire was extinguished.
8:28 p.m. — A 31-year-old man out of Pullman was arrested during an alleged domestic dispute on Main Street in Colfax.
11:32 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Main Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
3:26 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash blocked the intersection of Pullman Road and Stadium Drive.
3:28 p.m. — Dogs reportedly have been scaring and chasing visitors around the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute.
3:31 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision occurred at Moscow City Hall.
4:20 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a male sleeping outside A&W.
9:05 p.m. — Police arrested a male following a reported domestic dispute incident on the 400 block of South Lilly Street.
Thursday
3:09 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 300 block of South Asbury Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:47 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Idaho Highway 8.
2 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Idaho Highway 6 in Potlatch.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.