PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:43 a.m. — A trailer was reported stolen on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
1:10 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on State Route 270 and Southeast Terre View Drive.
3:49 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
6:05 p.m. — Three children were reportedly left in a vehicle at Walmart but they were determined to be fine.
Eight fireworks complaints were reported between 8:22 p.m. Thursday and 1:04 a.m. Friday.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
5:54 a.m. — Two storage units were reportedly broken into and items were stolen on the 1600 block of Randall Flat Road near Troy.
2:15 p.m. — A domestic battery was reported on the 1100 block of Davis Road near Viola. The sheriff’s office is investigating.
7:41 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia at Moose Creek Reservoir near Bovill.