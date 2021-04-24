LATAH COUNTY
MARRIAGES
April 16
Jonathan Petersen, 35, and Emily Hotchkiss, 33, both of Moscow
Monday
Edward Jackson, 35, and Megan Peterson, 34, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Jason Stetler, 37, and Keilani Miller, 28, both of Moscow
Austin McDaniel and Sheyenne Candler, both 23 and of Moscow
Thursday
Drew Barton, 21, and Madison Bigelow, 20, both of Moscow
DIVORCES
Tuesday
Madeline Brown and Austin Hengen
Thursday
Jeremy Gilda and Jessica Martin
SENTENCINGS
April 14
Tiffney Mings, 39, of Moscow, was convicted of injury to a child and sentenced to 15 days in jail, including 80 hours of community service in lieu of 10 of those days in jail, and ordered to pay $157.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
Wednesday
Thomas Bales, 48, of Kendrick, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and court costs, and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Fredrick Argelan, 58, of Pullman, was convicted of felony DUI and sentenced to three years of probation, 30 days in jail, ordered to pay $285.50 in fines, fees and court costs and his driver’s license was suspended one year.
Grant Edgeman, 34, of Moscow, was convicted of inattentive driving and ordered to pay $157.50 in fines, fees and court costs and $252 in restitution.
Rienna Edgeman, 24, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and court costs and her driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Ronald Torpey, 57, of Plummer, Idaho, was convicted of felony DUI and sentenced to three years of probation, 30 days in jail, ordered to pay $285.50 in fines, fees and court costs and his driver’s license was suspended one year.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:01 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
6:42 a.m. — A 48-year-old man was issued a trespass notice at the Best Western Plus University Inn after allegedly trying to unlawfully enter several vehicles in the hotel’s parking lot.
10:44 a.m. — Harassment was reported at the University of Idaho Living Learning Communities.
6:22 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was cited for suspicion of reckless driving after reportedly driving a vehicle into a power pole on the 200 block of North Washington Street. He was uninjured.
8:04 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of North Main Street.
8:36 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested on two warrants on South Washington and East Sixth streets.
10:58 p.m. — Loud arguing was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:45 a.m. — A runaway was reported on the 700 block of Maple Street in Potlatch.
5:05 p.m. — A motorcyclist was taken to Gritman Medical Center with back injuries after reportedly crashing on Mill and Parker roads near Moscow.
5:16 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of West Hatter Creek Road near Princeton.
8:54 p.m. — A 28-year-old Juliaetta man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and driving without privileges on North Seventh and East Main streets in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
6:07 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Bella Vista Drive.
7:18 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Harrison Street.
8:52 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Ventura Court.
11:32 a.m. — A resident reported someone tried to steal a car battery on Harrison Street.
12:20 p.m. — An aggressive cat was reported on Ann Street.
3:40 p.m. — A resident on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue reported his girlfriend tried to poison him.
11:01 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly struck a pole and left on Bishop Boulevard and Latah Street.
11:14 p.m. — A disorderly subject was transported to the hospital from Viento Drive.
11:57 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious person on Colorado Street.
Friday
2:12 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license on Northwood Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
7:30 p.m. - Deputies arrested a 29-year-old man on Mill Street in Colfax for suspicion of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment.