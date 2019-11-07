PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:17 a.m. — Police responded to a possible vehicle prowl and attempted theft on Ash and Maple streets.
3:40 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
5:08 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute on Valley Road.
9:44 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Westwood Drive.
Tuesday
8:21 a.m. — A possible theft was reported at the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View.
9:43 a.m. — Laundry was reported stolen from the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
12:23 p.m. — Police issued an infraction following a noninjury accident vehicle collision on the 600 block of North Grand Avenue.
5:35 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
7:32 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of Northeast Cove Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Monday
8:40 p.m. — Three people were arrested and released for trespassing at St. Ignatius Hospital.
Tuesday
4:04 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Cherry Street in Colfax.
WSU POLICE
Monday
9:59 a.m. — Road rage was reported on Spokane Street.
Tuesday
1:21 a.m. — One person was taken into protective custody following a medical call at Rogers Hall.
2:52 a.m. — One subject was taken into protective custody following a welfare check on Stadium Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
2:07 a.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of bicycle theft and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1300 block of South Main Street.
10:31 a.m. — A bag with methamphetamine residue inside was reportedly discovered on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
2:14 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
3:06 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Wendy’s on West Pullman Road.
3:32 p.m. — A man reportedly spent two hours at Tri-State Outfitters trying to fit an AR-15 rifle in a duffel bag but was unsuccessful and left.
3:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
4:16 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Gritman Medical Center on South Main Street.
5:44 p.m. — A 55-year-old man was trespassed from Champions Grill and Bar.
Tuesday
1:17 p.m. — A man and woman reportedly stole two coats from Tri-State Outfitters.
1:44 p.m. — An Amazon package was possibly stolen from a residence on the 700 block of East B Street.
3:11 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 500 block of West Third Street.
4:36 p.m. — An individual on the 600 block of North Almon Street reported someone unlawfully used their financial transaction card to order a phone online.
5:24 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on East Seventh and South Washington streets.
5:52 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road.
6:05 p.m. — Two females reportedly stole items from Walmart.
10:19 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.