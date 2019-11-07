PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

8:17 a.m. — Police responded to a possible vehicle prowl and attempted theft on Ash and Maple streets.

3:40 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

5:08 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute on Valley Road.

9:44 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Westwood Drive.

Tuesday

8:21 a.m. — A possible theft was reported at the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View.

9:43 a.m. — Laundry was reported stolen from the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

12:23 p.m. — Police issued an infraction following a noninjury accident vehicle collision on the 600 block of North Grand Avenue.

5:35 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

7:32 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of Northeast Cove Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Monday

8:40 p.m. — Three people were arrested and released for trespassing at St. Ignatius Hospital.

Tuesday

4:04 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Cherry Street in Colfax.

WSU POLICE

Monday

9:59 a.m. — Road rage was reported on Spokane Street.

Tuesday

1:21 a.m. — One person was taken into protective custody following a medical call at Rogers Hall.

2:52 a.m. — One subject was taken into protective custody following a welfare check on Stadium Way.

MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

2:07 a.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of bicycle theft and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1300 block of South Main Street.

10:31 a.m. — A bag with methamphetamine residue inside was reportedly discovered on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.

2:14 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.

3:06 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Wendy’s on West Pullman Road.

3:32 p.m. — A man reportedly spent two hours at Tri-State Outfitters trying to fit an AR-15 rifle in a duffel bag but was unsuccessful and left.

3:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

4:16 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Gritman Medical Center on South Main Street.

5:44 p.m. — A 55-year-old man was trespassed from Champions Grill and Bar.

Tuesday

1:17 p.m. — A man and woman reportedly stole two coats from Tri-State Outfitters.

1:44 p.m. — An Amazon package was possibly stolen from a residence on the 700 block of East B Street.

3:11 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 500 block of West Third Street.

4:36 p.m. — An individual on the 600 block of North Almon Street reported someone unlawfully used their financial transaction card to order a phone online.

5:24 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on East Seventh and South Washington streets.

5:52 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road.

6:05 p.m. — Two females reportedly stole items from Walmart.

10:19 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.

Tags

Recommended for you