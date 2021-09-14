PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

9:37 a.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of harassment on Johnson Avenue.

1:32 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

10:40 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Palouse Medical.

Saturday

1:23 a.m. — Medics responded to an illness on Linden Street.

3:02 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a moose in a backyard on Ridgeline Drive.

5:33 p.m. — A 20-year-old subject was arrested on West Main Street for a warrant.

8:04 p.m. — An assault was reported on Monroe and Michigan streets.

9:43 p.m. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Terre View Drive.

9:52 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of trespassing on Colorado Street.

10:27 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Linden Street.

10:54 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of an intoxicated person on Campus Street. The person was not transported to the hospital.

11:31 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol and making false statements on C Street.

Sunday

5:15 p.m. — A moose was found in a backyard on Ridgeline Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

9:03 a.m. — A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the Chevron in Colfax.

Saturday

2:13 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on Fairview Street in Colfax.

10:33 p.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Main Street in Albion.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

8:18 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Spotswood Street.

8:34 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian on the 1000 block of Railroad Street.

2:04 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of North Eisenhower Street.

2:33 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man in a wheelchair who was reportedly panhandling on the 200 block of North Main Street.

2:42 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported in a parking lot on Perimeter Drive.

3:14 p.m. — A fake ID was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.

5:11 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 400 block of West Third Street.

7:04 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 of East Fifth Street.

8:18 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 300 block of North Main Street.

9:45 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of MIP, resisting arrest and providing false information to law enforcement near the corner of Blake and Taylor avenues.

Saturday

2:02 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.

7:20 a.m. — Firefighters and law enforcement responded to reports of a tree on fire on the 400 block of South Almon Street.

7:31 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the corner of East Palouse River Drive and South Main Street.

8:58 a.m. — An illegal fire was reported in a parking lot on the 400 block of South Lilly Street.

9:20 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 400 block of South Lilly Street.

10:10 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.

1:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the corner of South Washington and East Fourth streets.

1:25 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.

1:44 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the corner of East Fifth and South Main streets.

6:26 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of East Fifth Street.

8:53 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the corner of West C and North Almon streets.

9:41 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported near the intersection of Blake and Taylor avenues.

11:40 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 200 block of Henley Street.

Sunday

1:39 a.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the corner of Blake and Taylor avenues.

4:50 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a drug overdose on the 1200 block of South Main Street and took one person to the hospital.

12:37 p.m. — Two men were reportedly harassing people on the 300 block of South Main Street.

1:06 p.m. — Battery was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

6:32 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 100 block of Baker Street.

8:16 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of South Blaine Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

10:58 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 500 block of First Avenue in Deary.

3:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 100 block of Mary Street in Troy.

10:24 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 300 block of Idaho Street in Deary.

Saturday

4:04 a.m. — Deputies received a fireworks complaint for East A Street in Troy.

7:13 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 500 block of Pine Street in Potlatch.

10:35 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a medical emergency on the 200 block of North Jackson Street in Genesee.

8:27 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on State Highway 3 near Deary.

10:09 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1000 block of Larch Street in Potlatch.

Sunday

12:45 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 5200 block of Robinson Park Road near Moscow.

6:23 a.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 1000 block of Granlund Road in Troy.

9:50 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1100 block of Brush Creek Road in Deary.

7:13 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 100 block of Mary Street in Troy.

10:49 p.m. — Deputies responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 1600 block of Genesee-Troy Road near Moscow.

