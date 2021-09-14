PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:37 a.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of harassment on Johnson Avenue.
1:32 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
10:40 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Palouse Medical.
Saturday
1:23 a.m. — Medics responded to an illness on Linden Street.
3:02 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a moose in a backyard on Ridgeline Drive.
5:33 p.m. — A 20-year-old subject was arrested on West Main Street for a warrant.
8:04 p.m. — An assault was reported on Monroe and Michigan streets.
9:43 p.m. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Terre View Drive.
9:52 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of trespassing on Colorado Street.
10:27 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Linden Street.
10:54 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of an intoxicated person on Campus Street. The person was not transported to the hospital.
11:31 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol and making false statements on C Street.
Sunday
5:15 p.m. — A moose was found in a backyard on Ridgeline Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:03 a.m. — A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the Chevron in Colfax.
Saturday
2:13 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on Fairview Street in Colfax.
10:33 p.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Main Street in Albion.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:18 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Spotswood Street.
8:34 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian on the 1000 block of Railroad Street.
2:04 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of North Eisenhower Street.
2:33 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man in a wheelchair who was reportedly panhandling on the 200 block of North Main Street.
2:42 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported in a parking lot on Perimeter Drive.
3:14 p.m. — A fake ID was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.
5:11 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 400 block of West Third Street.
7:04 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 of East Fifth Street.
8:18 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 300 block of North Main Street.
9:45 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of MIP, resisting arrest and providing false information to law enforcement near the corner of Blake and Taylor avenues.
Saturday
2:02 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
7:20 a.m. — Firefighters and law enforcement responded to reports of a tree on fire on the 400 block of South Almon Street.
7:31 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the corner of East Palouse River Drive and South Main Street.
8:58 a.m. — An illegal fire was reported in a parking lot on the 400 block of South Lilly Street.
9:20 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 400 block of South Lilly Street.
10:10 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
1:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the corner of South Washington and East Fourth streets.
1:25 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
1:44 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the corner of East Fifth and South Main streets.
6:26 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
8:53 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the corner of West C and North Almon streets.
9:41 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported near the intersection of Blake and Taylor avenues.
11:40 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 200 block of Henley Street.
Sunday
1:39 a.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the corner of Blake and Taylor avenues.
4:50 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a drug overdose on the 1200 block of South Main Street and took one person to the hospital.
12:37 p.m. — Two men were reportedly harassing people on the 300 block of South Main Street.
1:06 p.m. — Battery was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
6:32 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 100 block of Baker Street.
8:16 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of South Blaine Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:58 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 500 block of First Avenue in Deary.
3:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 100 block of Mary Street in Troy.
10:24 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 300 block of Idaho Street in Deary.
Saturday
4:04 a.m. — Deputies received a fireworks complaint for East A Street in Troy.
7:13 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 500 block of Pine Street in Potlatch.
10:35 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a medical emergency on the 200 block of North Jackson Street in Genesee.
8:27 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on State Highway 3 near Deary.
10:09 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1000 block of Larch Street in Potlatch.
Sunday
12:45 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 5200 block of Robinson Park Road near Moscow.
6:23 a.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 1000 block of Granlund Road in Troy.
9:50 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1100 block of Brush Creek Road in Deary.
7:13 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 100 block of Mary Street in Troy.
10:49 p.m. — Deputies responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 1600 block of Genesee-Troy Road near Moscow.