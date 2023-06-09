MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:23 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 9, 2023 @ 1:50 am
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:23 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
8:47 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
12:34 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
1:18 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Taylor Avenue.
2:57 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
Thursday
3:01 a.m. — Police responded to a report that a male was hitting objects with a bat on the 600 block of Styner Avenue.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
2:14 p.m. — Police responded to a report that someone sent $14,800 in Bitcoin to a scanner.
4:22 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Washington State Route 270.
4:31 p.m. — Alcohol poisoning was reported on the 1300 block of Southwest Lost Trail Drive.
6:23 p.m. — A group of teenagers were reportedly hitting golf balls into fields in the area of Terre View and Rolling Hills drives. They were gone when police arrived.
7:19 p.m. — A theft was reported at Safeway.
11:26 p.m. — Police arrested a 43-year-old male for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
5:44 a.m. — A theft was reported on West Hatter Creek Road in Princeton.
4:14 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Flannigan Creek Road in Potlatch.
5:31 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on State Route 128 in Clarkston.
5:33 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Diamond Street in Diamond.
6:10 p.m. — A noninjury car crash was reported on Grand Avenue and Stadium Way.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Headlines & breaking news delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.