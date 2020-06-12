PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:57 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on South Grand Avenue.
7:28 p.m. — A woman was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital after the glass tabletop she was sitting on broke on South Grand Avenue.
11:43 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested on Providence Court for suspicion of residential burglary and fourth-degree assault domestic violence. She allegedly entered an apartment after being told to leave and pushed a resident there.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:29 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Bethany Road near Kendrick.
1:20 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of Second Avenue in Bovill.
2:56 p.m. — A storage shed was reportedly broken into and several items were stolen at Virgil Phillips Farm Park on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
3:01 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of Second Avenue in Bovill.
3:04 p.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 300 block of North Fir Street in Genesee.