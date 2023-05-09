MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:58 a.m. — Moscow Medical reported harassment issues.
12:07 p.m. — Mod Pizza reported a male arrived claiming to be from “corporate” and demanding money.
12:59 p.m. — A resident on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street reported ongoing harassment from her neighbors.
2:41 p.m. — A two-vehicle crash was reported on the 200 block of East Third Street.
8:49 p.m. — Two loud noises in the area of Kenneth Street were determined to be fireworks.
9:57 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Washington and Lewis streets.
Saturday
2:09 p.m. — A Boy Scout tip jar was reported stolen from East City Park.
9:55 p.m. — Police responded to a report that a female threw drinks at the John’s Alley staff.
10:55 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported at Nom Nom on North Main Street.
Sunday
2:47 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 1300 block of South Main Street but was not taken to the hospital.
11:04 a.m. — An automobile theft was reported on Fifth and Hayes streets.
1:53 p.m. — Police responded to a harassment complaint at Safeway.
11:05 p.m. — Police responded to a report of attempted extortion at WinCo when the manager received a threatening phone call.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
11:24 a.m. — Police responded to a reported battery at Libey Road in Viola.
Sunday
12:05 a.m. — Threats were reported at Blue Lagoon in Bovill.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:53 p.m. — Officers responded to a citizen dispute on the 1800 block of Merman Drive.
A domestic dispute was reported on the 3100 block of Cottonwood Drive overnight.
Sunday
7:49 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious man sleeping on Brandi Way. He was transported home.
4:12 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree burglary, first-degree arson, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree malicious placement of an explosive device and felony harassment on the 400 block of Morton Street.
5:27 p.m. — Officers responded to a suspicious 8 foot by 4 foot hole dug on the 1100 block of Harvey Road.
Two vehicle prowls were reported Sunday in Pullman.
Fraud was reported two times Sunday in Pullman.
Two reports of theft were made Sunday in Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Friday
Trespassing was reported four times on WSU’s campus Friday.
Sunday
8:49 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:28 a.m. — Deputies responded to a camper abandoned on someone’s property on Washington State Route 27 in Pullman.
Saturday
5:45 a.m. — Hundreds of dollars worth of camping gear was stolen from someone’s tent on Wawawai Road in Pullman.
Sunday
10:04 p.m. — Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle on state route 27 in Pullman.