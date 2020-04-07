PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:48 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Jordan Road.
1:37 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Park Street.
1:53 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Center Street.
2:17 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Lancer Lane.
5:35 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
9:04 p.m. — A 34-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run unattended and making false statements to the police on Hall Drive.
10:10 p.m. — A suspicious package on Merman Drive was determined to be a fidget spinner.
Saturday
4:29 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Larry Street.
11:59 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Brandi Way.
12:11 p.m. — A man reported his neighbor has so much dog excrement in her backyard on Summer Street that it is affecting his own backyard.
3:13 p.m. — A woman on Summer Street reported her neighbor is threatening her.
11:10 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Tingley Court.
Sunday
6:44 a.m. — Marijuana was reportedly found at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
12:39 p.m. — A cold sexual assault was reported in Pullman.
2:37 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Brandi Way.
4:24 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested on the 200 block of East Main Street for suspicion of fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and disorderly conduct.
6:39 p.m. — A possible threat of self-harm was reported on Gray Lane.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
8 a.m. — A rape was reported in Palouse.
6:14 p.m. — One person was taken to the hospital after a report of residents fighting on Mill Street.
Sunday
1:26 a.m. — A woman was cited and released for suspicion of DUI on Johnson Road.
3:13 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Sand Road.
3:27 p.m. — A television was reported stolen on Park Street.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:12 a.m. — A 35-year-old man was cited for suspicion of trespassing at Sunset Mart on South Main Street.
9:16 a.m. — A cooler and planter were reportedly stolen from a back porch of a residence on the 300 block of East Sixth Street.
12 p.m. — A wallet was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 2400 block of Cambridge Court.
6:16 p.m. — An allegedly intoxicated woman fell down stairs on the 100 block of East Fourth Street and was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
Saturday
1:32 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
3:56 p.m. — A woman reported a man hit her in the face — giving her a black eye — on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
9:14 p.m. — A broken windshield was reported outside Mad Greek on South Main Street.
9:52 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was cited for suspicion of domestic battery on the 100 block of East Fourth Street after allegedly battering his 24-year-old girlfriend.
Sunday
4:54 p.m. — A man on the 700 block of East Seventh Street reported someone unlawfully made a purchase using his Amazon account.
Monday
3:39 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Linda Lane.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:17 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at milepost 23.5 on State Highway 8 and Ailor Road near Deary.
Saturday
4:48 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
5:25 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 800 block of Larch Street in Potlatch.
11:03 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve near Moscow.