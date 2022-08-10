PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:54 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1000 block of State Street.
9:04 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of Golden Hills Drive.
10:59 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of B Street.
11:35 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Colorado Street.
12:32 p.m. — $2,000 worth of tools were stolen from Pullman Building Supply.
12:48 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1400 block of Wadleigh Drive.
2:21 p.m. — Slashed tires were reported on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.
5:46 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Morton Street.
7:16 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 100 block of Ann Street.
9:11 p.m. — A package was stolen off a porch on the 100 block of Lost Trail Drive.
9:37 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.
10:46 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 100 block of Webb Street.
WSU POLICE
Monday
6:03 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 300 block of Library Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
5:51 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Almota Road in Colfax.
7:56 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Crystal Avenue in Lacrosse.
10:54 a.m. — Police performed a house check on U.S. Highway 95.
5:41 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Highway 27 in Tekoa.
11:59 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:29 a.m. — Slashed tires were reported on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
3:18 p.m. — A man reported his vehicle was tampered with on the 800 block of Residence Street.
3:27 p.m. — A money bag was reported stolen from Arby’s.
3:58 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1100 block of Highland Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:27 a.m. — Inattentive driving was reported on A Street in Troy.
12:44 p.m. — A collision was reported on Idaho Highway 8 and Nora Creek Road in Troy.
8:11 p.m. — A theft was reported on Beulah Road in Troy.
11:45 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Highway 8 in Troy.
