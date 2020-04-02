PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
10:19 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Davis Way but police determined there was no evidence of a crime.
2:22 p.m. — A storage locker appeared to have been broken into but nothing was stolen on Park Street.
10:24 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Sunset Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:11 p.m. — A one-vehicle rollover accident was reported in Palouse.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:04 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
8:23 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Sunset Mart on South Main Street.
12:35 p.m. — A man reportedly got bit by a dog on the 200 block of Baker Street. The bite broke the skin but did not require medical attention.
2:29 p.m. — Two unlocked bicycles were reported stolen from a residence on the 300 block of North Monroe Street.
8:13 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 500 block of North Adams Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:38 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported at milepost 357 on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.