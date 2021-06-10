MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9:06 a.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen on the 300 block of North Main Street.
10:33 a.m. — Children reportedly threw firecrackers down at people on the 1400 block of West A Street. The children were warned.
3:56 p.m. — The coin machine at Dragonfly Car Wash on Troy Road was reportedly damaged, possibly from someone trying to pry it open.
4:39 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Big Smoke on West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:05 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 4600 block of State Highway 6 near Harvard.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
5:15 a.m. — Police arrested a 26-year-old woman on Michigan Street after she allegedly threatened her mother with a knife and threw a glass cup at her father on Michigan Street. She was transported to the hospital first for her mental health and then taken to jail.
10:15 a.m. — Paint spilled out of a dump truck in front of Pullman Building Supply.
3:25 p.m. — Police warned a man for indecent exposure at Walmart after a witness reported seeing him masturbating in his car.
4:48 p.m. — Medics responded to a man who cut his head after falling on Nye Street.
11:58 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence on Shoemaker Place.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:32 p.m. — A possibly disorderly subject was reported on Whitman Avenue in LaCrosse.