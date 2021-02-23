PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Friday

7:42 a.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Providence Court.

12:45 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Harvey Road.

3:04 p.m. — A vehicle’s tires were reported slashed on Brandi Way.

4:11 p.m. — A woman reported a man accused her of slashing his tires on Brandi Way.

Saturday

4:28 a.m. — An intoxicated female on D Street was transported to the hospital.

1:45 p.m. — A window was reported broken on Maiden Lane.

1:59 p.m. — Police received a report of phone harassment on Harvey Road.

4:06 p.m. — Police found a missing person and took them to Pullman Regional Hospital.

5:16 p.m. — A disorderly person was transported to PRH from Westwood Drive.

9:56 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was charged for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Maple Street.

Sunday

3 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

6 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Hillcrest Drive in Colfax.

7:47 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Bridge Street in Tekoa.

Saturday

2:53 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on State route 195 in Colton.

6:19 p.m. — People were reported trespassing at St. Ignatius Manor in Colfax.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

12:33 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Pullman Road and Stadium Drive.

4:37 p.m. — A fraudulent transaction of $1,242.73 was reported on a financial transaction card on the 200 block of Warbonnet Drive.

5:56 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on West Pullman Road.

7:03 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of South Main Street.

8:28 p.m. — A physical dispute between a male and female was reported on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive. No one was cited or arrested.

8:58 p.m. — A 28-year-old man who was allegedly intoxicated was arrested for suspicion of unlawful entry after reportedly entering a van on the 300 block of South Main Street.

10:33 p.m. — Loud music and people were reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.

Saturday

12:23 a.m. — An 18-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Blake and Sweet avenues.

12:45 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.

1:12 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of simple battery at the Corner Club after hitting a man.

2:24 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested on two warrants and trespassed from the Corner Club. A 23-year-old man was also trespassed from the bar.

3:48 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.

12:50 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 300 block of North Home Street.

1:40 p.m. — A woman reported she was punched the previous night during a fight at the Corner Club.

1:58 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.

10:49 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 400 block of College Avenue.

11:28 p.m. — A 55-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI after reportedly crashing a vehicle on the 900 block of North Almon Street. A 29-year-old man was cited for suspicion of providing a false statement to police.

11:42 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 900 block of North Polk Street.

11:50 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 400 block of College Avenue.

Sunday

12:46 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested at the Corner Club for suspicion of a false ID after refusing to identify herself to police.

10:33 a.m. — Police seized methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the 300 block of South Grant Street. No one was cited or arrested.

11:44 a.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested or cited at East City Park for suspicion of driving without privileges, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without liability insurance, fictitious display of license plates and failure to register a vehicle.

3:46 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of East E Street.

4:06 p.m. — A female was reportedly knocking on doors on the 900 block of Travois Way pretending to be a police officer.

8:21 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of South Blaine Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:46 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the road on Sand Road near Moscow.

8:04 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the road on Mill and Parker roads near Moscow.

8:26 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on North Mountain View Road and Youmans Lane in Moscow.

12:29 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

2:17 p.m. — A car battery was reportedly stolen on the 4800 block of Robinson Park Road near Moscow.

10:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 99 near Troy.

Saturday

12:48 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 200 block of West Main Street in Kendrick.

1:07 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on State Highway 8 and Brush Creek Road near Deary.

1:38 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 near Moscow.

3:38 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Tamarack Road near Troy.

Sunday

4:01 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 1000 block of Kasper Road near Moscow.

Tags

Recommended for you