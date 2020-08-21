PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:25 a.m. — A construction trailer was reportedly stolen from a job site on Marcia Drive.
10:09 a.m. — Dogs were left in a vehicle at Walmart and were determined to be fine.
7:10 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Bishop Boulevard and Fairmount Road.
10:01 p.m. — A party and mask violations were reported on Valley Road.
10:49 p.m. — Subjects on Maple Street were warned for social gathering violations.
10:54 p.m. — Subjects on Spaulding Street were warned after a report of a loud party.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:07 a.m. — A 37-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Garfield.
3:21 p.m. — A grain truck rollover occurred on Albion Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
3:15 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1000 block of College Avenue.
7:45 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of East Third and South Hayes streets.
9:31 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive.
1:23 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 600 block of South Harrison Street.
1:40 p.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle, noninjury traffic collision on the 500 block of West Third Street.
3:19 p.m. — People were reportedly violating the city’s mask mandate on the 700 block of North Main Street.
4 p.m. — A gathering of about 50 people not wearing masks was reported on the 600 block of Ash Street.
4:48 p.m. — A business was reportedly not following the city’s mask mandate on the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
5:05 p.m. — A large party without masks was reported on the 600 block of Elm Street.
5:08 p.m. — A large party without masks was reported on the 600 block of Ash Street.
5:12 p.m. — A man was reportedly walking through private yards and possibly urinating in public on the 600 block of South Harrison Street.
5:15 p.m. — A gathering of approximately 75 to 100 people not wearing masks was reported on the 600 block of Ash Street.
5:27 p.m. — Police received a report of a large group near the corner of North Polk and East E streets who were not wearing masks.
6:14 p.m. — A large gathering of people not wearing masks was reported on the corner of West Sixth and Elm streets.
8:28 p.m. — Police received a report that at least 50 people were not social distancing on the 300 block of West Sixth Street.
9:31 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on the 300 block of Styner Avenue.
10:30 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a large party on Taylor Avenue where attendees were not wearing masks.
Friday
12:18 a.m. — Police responded to reports of a cannabis odor on the 400 block of Greensides Plaza.
6:27 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of South Washington and East Third streets.
LATAH SHERIFF
Thursday
7:31 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of East Oak Street in Genesee.
8:04 a.m. — A civil dispute was reported on the 300 block of East Walnut Street in Genesee.
10:29 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
11:38 a.m. — A possible grass fire was reported on the 1000 block of Wheatland Road in Kendrick.
12:01 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency on West Freeze Road in Potlatch.
2:09 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 300 block of Main Street in Juliaetta.
5:46 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 3000 block of Tomer Road in Moscow.
6:24 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of North Fir Street in Genesee.
10:20 p.m. — Deputies responded to a possible DUI on South Main Street in Moscow.