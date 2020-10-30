MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:36 a.m. — Two unlocked vehicles were reportedly entered on the 1200 block of Tamarack Drive but nothing was stolen.
8:21 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken and cash was stolen on the 2100 block of East Sixth Street.
12:41 p.m. — A convertible top was reportedly slashed and multiple items were stolen on the 1900 block of Crestview Drive.
1:17 p.m. — An allegedly unconscious man on the 400 block of North Almon Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
3:07 p.m. — A man reportedly threw a coupon book at a Great Clips employee. Police were unable to locate the man.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
1:46 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Oak Street.
4:20 p.m. — A resident said a neighbor is making her feel unsafe on Maiden Lane.
Thursday
12:24 a.m. — A man was calling and making threats to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites.
3:27 a.m. — People were reported fighting on Merman Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:03 p.m. — A 25-year-old Pullman man was arrested for allegedly trespassing on Lake Street in Pullman.
9:55 p.m. — A lost traveler was found and given a courtesy transport from St. John.