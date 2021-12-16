MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

8 a.m. — A noninjury two-vehicle collision was reported on Jefferson and C streets.

8:06 a.m. — A bike was reported stolen sometime Monday on Lauder Avenue.

12:36 p.m. — A possible burglary attempt was reported at Alternative Nursing Services on Washington Street.

2:02 p.m. — Packages were reported stolen from a resident’s porch on the 500 block of Queen Road.

4:07 p.m. — A noninjury two-vehicle collision was reported on South Main Street.

5:03 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Paradise Creek Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

12:15 a.m. — A vehicle slid off was reported on Lamb Road in Troy.

10:36 a.m. — A vehicle slid off was reported on Highway 95 and Zietler Road in Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

8:36 a.m. — Black ice was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.

4:30 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

4:31 p.m. — An officer responded to an unattended death on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.

8:22 p.m. — A squirrel got into a house on the 1700 block of Northeast Valley Road.

9:51 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

10:29 p.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly trespassing on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Wednesday

1:12 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on North Grand Avenue and Northwest Albion Drive.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

12:50 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

6:11 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the wall of the Fine Arts Center parking garage.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

10:29 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on Bumgarner Road in Colfax.

12:02 p.m. — A deputy responded for a welfare check on Draper Brown Road in Garfield.

6:47 p.m. — A vehicle slide off was reported on Hume Road and State Route 195 in Colfax.

