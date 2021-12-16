MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8 a.m. — A noninjury two-vehicle collision was reported on Jefferson and C streets.
8:06 a.m. — A bike was reported stolen sometime Monday on Lauder Avenue.
12:36 p.m. — A possible burglary attempt was reported at Alternative Nursing Services on Washington Street.
2:02 p.m. — Packages were reported stolen from a resident’s porch on the 500 block of Queen Road.
4:07 p.m. — A noninjury two-vehicle collision was reported on South Main Street.
5:03 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Paradise Creek Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:15 a.m. — A vehicle slid off was reported on Lamb Road in Troy.
10:36 a.m. — A vehicle slid off was reported on Highway 95 and Zietler Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:36 a.m. — Black ice was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
4:30 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
4:31 p.m. — An officer responded to an unattended death on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
8:22 p.m. — A squirrel got into a house on the 1700 block of Northeast Valley Road.
9:51 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
10:29 p.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly trespassing on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Wednesday
1:12 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on North Grand Avenue and Northwest Albion Drive.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
12:50 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
6:11 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the wall of the Fine Arts Center parking garage.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:29 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on Bumgarner Road in Colfax.
12:02 p.m. — A deputy responded for a welfare check on Draper Brown Road in Garfield.
6:47 p.m. — A vehicle slide off was reported on Hume Road and State Route 195 in Colfax.