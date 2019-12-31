MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
7:48 p.m. — A 56-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and warned for possession of marijuana on Troy Road and South Jefferson Street.
Friday
9:16 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on East Sixth and South Blaine streets.
12:17 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of North Cleveland Street.
1:47 p.m. — A 51-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of willful concealment at Tri-State Outfitters.
2:14 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 3400 block of Robinson Park Road.
2:51 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the Moscow Police Department.
4:05 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported in the Applebee’s parking lot on Warbonnet Drive.
Saturday
10:41 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Henley Street.
5:14 p.m. — A driver reportedly struck the Kentucky Fried Chicken building and drove away. The building had no structural damage.
9:36 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
Sunday
10:53 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Zip Trip on North Main Street.
3:15 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 1500 block of Levick Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:43 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported at mile marker 341 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
9:18 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Eid Road near Moscow.
10:35 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on the 4100 block of Robinson Park Road near Moscow.
6:15 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on the 2400 block of Sand Road near Moscow.
11:17 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Hatter Creek Road near Princeton.
Saturday
2:04 a.m. — A 57-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Highway 6 and North Ponderosa Drive in Potlatch.
8:27 a.m. — A 53-year-old male driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign because of road conditions and drove into a ditch on Canterwood Drive and Mix Road near Moscow. The man had a small forehead laceration, and the vehicle had minor damage.
Sunday
1:30 a.m. — A 49-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Onaway and T roads in Princeton.
2:46 p.m. — Items were reported stolen on the 1100 block of State Highway 9 near Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:18 a.m. — An office at city hall appeared to have been ransacked, but it was determined that a bookcase had been accidentally knocked over.
11:16 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
12:23 p.m. — Police responded to a report of four or five people fighting on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue but determined it was two people arguing.
1:44 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on State Route 270 and Terre View.
3:58 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
5:43 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
Saturday
12:04 a.m. — One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital in protective custody following a welfare check on Spaulding Street.
5:09 a.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person trying to find their way home on Terre View Drive.
10:01 a.m. — Police responded to a trespassing complaint on True Street.
8:40 p.m. — One person was taken to PRH following a possible threat of self-harm on Kamiaken Street.
9:06 p.m. — A cow in the roadway on Old Wawawai Road was returned to its pasture.
Sunday
12:57 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
4:06 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 300 block of West Main Street.
7:52 a.m. — Police arrested a 45-year-old man for suspicion of harassment and threat of bodily harm at PRH.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:44 a.m. — A person received a courtesy transport following a trespassing report on Hodges Road in Oakesdale.
9 a.m. — A possible theft was reported on Steptoe Avenue in Oakesdale.
4:43 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Union Flat Road in Pullman.
5:14 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Sand Road.
11:48 p.m. — A 39-year-old Uniontown man was arrested on Grave Avenue and Nye Street in Pullman for suspicion of DUI.
Saturday
6:29 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of subjects shooting across the highway on Wawawai Road in Colton.
5:46 p.m. — Possible animal neglect was reported on Clear Creek Road in Palouse.
Sunday
1:42 a.m. — A 19-year-old Moscow woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Pells Court in Colfax.