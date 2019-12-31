MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

7:48 p.m. — A 56-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and warned for possession of marijuana on Troy Road and South Jefferson Street.

Friday

9:16 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on East Sixth and South Blaine streets.

12:17 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of North Cleveland Street.

1:47 p.m. — A 51-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of willful concealment at Tri-State Outfitters.

2:14 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 3400 block of Robinson Park Road.

2:51 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the Moscow Police Department.

4:05 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported in the Applebee’s parking lot on Warbonnet Drive.

Saturday

10:41 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Henley Street.

5:14 p.m. — A driver reportedly struck the Kentucky Fried Chicken building and drove away. The building had no structural damage.

9:36 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.

Sunday

10:53 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Zip Trip on North Main Street.

3:15 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 1500 block of Levick Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

8:43 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported at mile marker 341 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

9:18 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Eid Road near Moscow.

10:35 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on the 4100 block of Robinson Park Road near Moscow.

6:15 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on the 2400 block of Sand Road near Moscow.

11:17 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Hatter Creek Road near Princeton.

Saturday

2:04 a.m. — A 57-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Highway 6 and North Ponderosa Drive in Potlatch.

8:27 a.m. — A 53-year-old male driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign because of road conditions and drove into a ditch on Canterwood Drive and Mix Road near Moscow. The man had a small forehead laceration, and the vehicle had minor damage.

Sunday

1:30 a.m. — A 49-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Onaway and T roads in Princeton.

2:46 p.m. — Items were reported stolen on the 1100 block of State Highway 9 near Deary.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

9:18 a.m. — An office at city hall appeared to have been ransacked, but it was determined that a bookcase had been accidentally knocked over.

11:16 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

12:23 p.m. — Police responded to a report of four or five people fighting on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue but determined it was two people arguing.

1:44 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on State Route 270 and Terre View.

3:58 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

5:43 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.

Saturday

12:04 a.m. — One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital in protective custody following a welfare check on Spaulding Street.

5:09 a.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person trying to find their way home on Terre View Drive.

10:01 a.m. — Police responded to a trespassing complaint on True Street.

8:40 p.m. — One person was taken to PRH following a possible threat of self-harm on Kamiaken Street.

9:06 p.m. — A cow in the roadway on Old Wawawai Road was returned to its pasture.

Sunday

12:57 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

4:06 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 300 block of West Main Street.

7:52 a.m. — Police arrested a 45-year-old man for suspicion of harassment and threat of bodily harm at PRH.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

4:44 a.m. — A person received a courtesy transport following a trespassing report on Hodges Road in Oakesdale.

9 a.m. — A possible theft was reported on Steptoe Avenue in Oakesdale.

4:43 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Union Flat Road in Pullman.

5:14 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Sand Road.

11:48 p.m. — A 39-year-old Uniontown man was arrested on Grave Avenue and Nye Street in Pullman for suspicion of DUI.

Saturday

6:29 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of subjects shooting across the highway on Wawawai Road in Colton.

5:46 p.m. — Possible animal neglect was reported on Clear Creek Road in Palouse.

Sunday

1:42 a.m. — A 19-year-old Moscow woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Pells Court in Colfax.

