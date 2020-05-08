MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:36 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was reportedly in possession of methamphetamine on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive. The man has not been cited or arrested.
3:41 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Perimeter Drive and West Pullman Road.
6:09 p.m. — A physical altercation among people was reported on the 100 block of North Lincoln Street.
8:23 p.m. — Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found in a residence on the 200 block of North Washington Street. Police seized and destroyed it.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:02 a.m. — A one-vehicle rollover was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
10:33 a.m. — A theft was reported at Floyd’s Harvest Foods in Potlatch.
10:54 a.m. — A one-vehicle crash was reported on Park Road near Deary.
3:56 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 1000 block of Bear Creek Road near Princeton.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:03 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Sunset Drive.
7:20 a.m. — Police responded to assist with a trampoline stuck in a fence on Wheat Ridge Drive.
8:22 a.m. — A two-vehicle accident was reported on Old Wawawai Road.
1:33 p.m. — An electrical hazard was reported on Ash Street.
9:01 p.m. — Police responded to a report of possible gunshots in the area of Davis Way but could not locate anything.
10:02 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Sanna Court.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:50 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Spokane Street in Lamont.
Alleged personal exploitation was reported on Crystal Avenue in LaCrosse.