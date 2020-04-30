​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

12:20 a.m. — A noise complaint was made at The Grove apartment complex on East Southview Avenue.

9:08 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1200 block of West Palouse River Drive.

9:43 a.m. — Coffee cards that were reportedly stolen from a vehicle earlier in the week on the 1200 block of Highland Drive were reportedly found on the same block and returned to the owner.

9:54 a.m. — Two people reportedly stole a combined $250 in merchandise from Walmart. Officers identified the suspects but have yet to locate them.

10:22 a.m. — A man on the 100 block of West Third Street was reportedly scammed of $1,200 in gift cards.

12:41 p.m. — A possible drug deal was reported on the 200 block of South Main Street.

2:38 p.m. — A man reported an intruder might have been in his house during the night on the 1400 block of Bob White Place. No items were stolen.

7:33 p.m. — A man on a balcony at the Identity apartment complex on South Main Street reportedly hit another man on Paradise Path with a partially filled beer can.

10:04 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of South Monroe Street.

10:09 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Cherry Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

6:42 a.m. — A T-bone collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and State Highway 66 near Moscow. A passenger sustained a small bump on the head but no one was taken to the hospital. A 29-year-old man was cited for suspicion of running a stop sign. Both vehicles were towed.

8:20 p.m. — A motorcycle-versus-deer collision was reported at milepost 371.5 on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch. The rider reported his foot hurt but was not taken to the hospital.

11:12 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Spruce Street in Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

12:53 p.m. — Police were advised of someone living on a bike path near Johnson Avenue.

3:33 p.m. — Subjects were warned for not social distancing while playing basketball on Terre View Drive.

8:05 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession and consumption of alcohol on Howard Street.

8:09 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of harassment and threatening to kill on Terre View Drive.

9:10 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Hill Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

2:16 a.m. — A road sign was reported stolen on Mill Street in Colfax.

12:39 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Hume Road.

4:06 p.m. — A driver was cited and released for driving with a suspended license in Tekoa.

5:04 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from a porch in Tekoa.

8:20 p.m. — A driver was cited and released for driving with a suspended license on State Route 274.

