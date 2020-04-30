MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:20 a.m. — A noise complaint was made at The Grove apartment complex on East Southview Avenue.
9:08 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1200 block of West Palouse River Drive.
9:43 a.m. — Coffee cards that were reportedly stolen from a vehicle earlier in the week on the 1200 block of Highland Drive were reportedly found on the same block and returned to the owner.
9:54 a.m. — Two people reportedly stole a combined $250 in merchandise from Walmart. Officers identified the suspects but have yet to locate them.
10:22 a.m. — A man on the 100 block of West Third Street was reportedly scammed of $1,200 in gift cards.
12:41 p.m. — A possible drug deal was reported on the 200 block of South Main Street.
2:38 p.m. — A man reported an intruder might have been in his house during the night on the 1400 block of Bob White Place. No items were stolen.
7:33 p.m. — A man on a balcony at the Identity apartment complex on South Main Street reportedly hit another man on Paradise Path with a partially filled beer can.
10:04 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of South Monroe Street.
10:09 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Cherry Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:42 a.m. — A T-bone collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and State Highway 66 near Moscow. A passenger sustained a small bump on the head but no one was taken to the hospital. A 29-year-old man was cited for suspicion of running a stop sign. Both vehicles were towed.
8:20 p.m. — A motorcycle-versus-deer collision was reported at milepost 371.5 on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch. The rider reported his foot hurt but was not taken to the hospital.
11:12 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Spruce Street in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
12:53 p.m. — Police were advised of someone living on a bike path near Johnson Avenue.
3:33 p.m. — Subjects were warned for not social distancing while playing basketball on Terre View Drive.
8:05 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession and consumption of alcohol on Howard Street.
8:09 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of harassment and threatening to kill on Terre View Drive.
9:10 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Hill Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:16 a.m. — A road sign was reported stolen on Mill Street in Colfax.
12:39 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Hume Road.
4:06 p.m. — A driver was cited and released for driving with a suspended license in Tekoa.
5:04 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from a porch in Tekoa.
8:20 p.m. — A driver was cited and released for driving with a suspended license on State Route 274.