LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Levi Matthew Wintz, 25, and Isabelle Nicole Decker, 23, both of Moscow
Thursday
Chase Michael Walker, 22, and Madison Hannah Markell Figgins, 19, both of Potlatch
Divorces
Wednesday
Chantell Hannan and Douglas Hannan
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Dal Emory Webley, 37, of Walla Walla, and Trisha Dawn Luft, 30, of Endicott
Tuesday
Seyed Mirzadeh, 27, and Alaleh Ahmadianshalchi, 26, both of Pullman
Chase Anthony Grill, 20, and Ashlyn Marie Sanderson, 20, both of Pullman
Daliantaie Jalonie McNeil, 21, and Shiari Elise McNeil, 21, both of Pullman
Divorces
May 6
Dane Logan Sultzer and Melisa Repato Medalle Sultzer
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:48 a.m. — A resident on the 300 block of North Main Street thinks someone stole his security camera the night before.
2:35 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
9:16 p.m. — An unattended death was reported at Aspen Park.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:59 p.m. — A medical problem was reported on B Street in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:10 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.
4:03 p.m. — Police heard a report of two people being very aggressive with their dogs at Walmart.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:20 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 40-year-old man on an out of state warrant on Parvin Road in Colfax.