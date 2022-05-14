LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

Monday

Levi Matthew Wintz, 25, and Isabelle Nicole Decker, 23, both of Moscow

Thursday

Chase Michael Walker, 22, and Madison Hannah Markell Figgins, 19, both of Potlatch

Divorces

Wednesday

Chantell Hannan and Douglas Hannan

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriages

Monday

Dal Emory Webley, 37, of Walla Walla, and Trisha Dawn Luft, 30, of Endicott

Tuesday

Seyed Mirzadeh, 27, and Alaleh Ahmadianshalchi, 26, both of Pullman

Chase Anthony Grill, 20, and Ashlyn Marie Sanderson, 20, both of Pullman

Daliantaie Jalonie McNeil, 21, and Shiari Elise McNeil, 21, both of Pullman

Divorces

May 6

Dane Logan Sultzer and Melisa Repato Medalle Sultzer

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

9:48 a.m. — A resident on the 300 block of North Main Street thinks someone stole his security camera the night before.

2:35 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

9:16 p.m. — An unattended death was reported at Aspen Park.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

6:59 p.m. — A medical problem was reported on B Street in Kendrick.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

9:10 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.

4:03 p.m. — Police heard a report of two people being very aggressive with their dogs at Walmart.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

7:20 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 40-year-old man on an out of state warrant on Parvin Road in Colfax.

