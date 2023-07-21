PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
1:32 p.m. — A woman reported her car being keyed while shopping at Walmart.
2:43 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Hillside Drive.
8:49 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence on Paradise Street.
11:15 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
Officers, fire and EMS responded to a fire on the 500 block of Larry Street overnight.
A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Washington State Route 270 overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:52 a.m. — A burglary was reported on John Henley Road in Hay.
4:42 p.m. — A 27-year-old was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault, second-degree assault, domestic violence and interfering with reporting domestic violence on Church Street in Uniontown.
5:52 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
10:17 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of third-degree driving with a suspended license on U.S. Highway 195 in Uniontown.
11:13 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 59-year-old man for alleged third-degree driving with a suspended license on Church Street in Uniontown.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:42 a.m. — A vehicle hit a parked car on Morton and Van Buren streets but the driver was not transported to the hospital.
10:21 a.m. — Police arrest a male on a warrant on Third and Hayes streets.
11:03 a.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant on Third and Hayes streets.
11:49 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 200 block of East A Street.
12:49 p.m. — A patient was transported from Moscow Family Medicine to the Gritman Medical Center emergency room.
8:20 p.m. — A cat was reportedly shot by a pellet gun on the 400 block of Quail Run Drive.
8:36 p.m. — A resident reported being harassed by the coach of a tee-ball team on Joseph Street and Mountain View Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:33 a.m. — Illegal dumping was reported on Chuck Wells Road in Deary.
1:05 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Walnut Street in Genesee.
