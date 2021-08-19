MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:57 a.m. — Used syringes reportedly were found next to a portable restroom on the 2500 block of South Main Street. Police collected and disposed of the items.
8:43 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1100 block of West Pullman Road.
9:18 a.m. — A utility trailer was reportedly stolen on the 500 block of Northwood Drive.
10:47 a.m. — Five door handles were reportedly broken on a garage at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
11:20 a.m. — Stalking was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
4 p.m. — A broken window was reported at the University of Idaho Graduate Art Center on the 600 block of Nez Perce Drive. A potato was found on the scene.
6:35 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
6:56 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Elm Street.
8:24 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street.
11:58 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:22 a.m. — A no-contact violation was reported on the 600 block of Second Avenue in Deary.
10:12 a.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 600 block of CC Drive in Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:19 a.m. — A broken water main was reported on Upper Drive.
4:37 p.m. — A resident on Kamiaken Street reported a burglary at his residence.
9:31 p.m. — A man on Professional Mall Boulevard said his co-worker is threatening to kill him.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:11 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.