LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Braxton Klas, 22 and Dakota Wilson, 24, both of Moscow
Desiree Haag, 26, of Lewiston, and Kelvin Mahasi, 32, of Pullman
Larry Willett, 28 and Alana Grimaldo, 30, both of Pullman
Wednesday
Samuel Zakariasen, 19, of Moscow, and Martha Spence, 19, of Deary
Joshua Waitman, 21 and Madeline Wintz, 20, both of Moscow
Friday
Carlos Santos, 22 and Abigail Raveling, 24, both of Moscow
Joel Bifford, 41 and Tammy Bowen, 48, both of Moscow
Divorces
Tuesday
Sarah Staples and Seth Toebben
Jamie and Sara McGreal
Dana Johnson and William LaVoie
Sentencings
Aug. 21
Tia Gilpatrick, 42, of Garfield, Wash. was convicted of petit theft and sentenced to 90 days in jail with one year of probation and fined $257.50.
Monday
Juliana Beyer, 62, of Moscow was found guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia and fined $397.50.
Michael Davis, 64, of Troy was convicted of inattentive driving and fined $357.50.
Wednesday
Bradley Shepherd, 54, of Potlatch, was found guilty of reckless driving and driving with an open alcohol container. He was sentenced to one year of probation fined $615 and had his license suspended for 30 days.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:05 a.m. — An officer responded to complaints of more than 200 beer cans in the yards of two residences on Northeast Opal Street.
10:52 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 800 block of Northeast A Street.
11:16 p.m. — Possible assault was reported on the 1500 block of Northwest Bella Vista Drive.
11:37 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Northeast Terre View Drive and North Grand Avenue.
12:53 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
12:55 p.m. — A noninjury, hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
1:30 p.m. — Graffiti was reportedly spray painted on a sidewalk on the 500 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
1:31 p.m. — An officer responded to a possible controlled substance problem on the 100 block of Northwest Glenhaven Drive.
4:11 p.m. — Police received a report of a large party with 10 people on the 900 block of Northeast D Street.
5:31 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of East Springfield Street.
6:23 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of North Grand Avenue and East Main Street.
7:44 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 200 block of Southwest Center Street.
8:59 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of stolen laundry on the 600 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
9:46 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the intersection of North Grand Avenue and Northwest Davis Way.
10:13 p.m. — An officer located a large party and fire in the front yard of an address on the 800 block of Northeast Opal Street and issued an infraction.
10:31 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a one-vehicle traffic collision near the corner of Northeast Colorado and Monroe streets.
11:01 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Linden Street.
Friday
1:05 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of someone banging on a door on the 600 block of Northeast Oak Street.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:24 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of a huge party being thrown at a residence on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
12:35 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an intoxicated person on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
9:11 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 900 block of Mabelle Street.
11:37 a.m. — An officer responded to reports of a violation of the city’s mask order.
12:02 p.m. — A hit-and-run traffic collision was reported on West Pullman Road.
1:34 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a woman screaming on the 300 block of North Washington Street.
3:04 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man who appeared confused near the corner of East D Street and North Mountain View Road.
2:58 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2000 block of Ilene Drive.
3:46 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1500 block of Levick Street.
5:45 p.m. — The window on a pickup truck was found smashed by the owner on the 100 block of North Asbury Street.
8:30 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the corner of West Sixth and South Almon streets.
8:57 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 100 block of Baker Street.
9:12 p.m. — Threatening behavior was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
9:28 p.m. — A large, loud party was reported on the 300 block of South Asbury Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:56 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 700 block of Maple Street in Potlatch.
10:44 p.m. — A grassfire was reported on State Highway 3 in Deary.
2:34 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 4300 block of Lenville Road in Moscow.
3:02 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported near the intersection of Hove Road and U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.