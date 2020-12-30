PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
7:01 a.m. — People were reportedly screaming and fighting outside on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
9:37 a.m. — Police received a report of a child yelling and throwing things on the 700 block of Southwest Staley Drive.
10:28 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:26 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 700 block of Southeast Carolstar Drive.
4:50 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man yelling and screaming on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
Tuesday
12:47 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Kenny Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:45 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 900 block of North Morton Street in Colfax.
8:58 p.m. — A 56-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on the 400 block of North Main Street in Colfax.
11:25 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on Albion Road near Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:55 a.m. — A 38-year-old man was cited for suspicion of failure to provide proof of liability insurance on East Fourth and South Washington streets.
11:13 a.m. — A simple battery was reported on South Polk and East Third streets.
12 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Safeway.
5:50 p.m. — A 25-year-old pedestrian was taken to Gritman Medical Center for an ankle injury after he was reportedly struck in a crosswalk by a vehicle on South Main Street and Styner Avenue. The driver, a 52-year-old man, was cited for suspicion of failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Three reports were made of people not wearing face coverings.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:02 a.m. — A tenant reportedly damaged a residence on the 2100 block of Mix Road near Moscow.