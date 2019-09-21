LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Derek Kuest, 22, and Elizebeth Eilers, 23, both of Pullman
Theresa Gonzalez, 31, and Rheannon Hawkins, 37, both of Palouse
Hunter Monize, 22, and Jayci Malott, 21, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Andrew Papineau, 26, and Jennifer Rushby, 22, both of Plainview, Texas
Sage Pratt, 23, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Rachel Mitchem, 22, of Moscow
Thursday
Ory Stephenson, 29, and Dawn Johnston, 28, both of Deary
Divorces
Monday
David Eller and Keianna McIntosh
Sentencings
Wednesday
James Denton, 69, of Princeton, was convicted of reckless driving and sentenced to three months probation, one day in jail, fined $157.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 30 days.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Sept. 5
Cameron Scott Bodey, 29, and Nicole Marie Hodgeman, 28, both of St. Maries.
Sept. 9
James Frank Floyd, 41, and Tammy Jolene Smith, 37, both of Colfax.
Sept. 10
Max Armstrong, 57, and Christina Lou Lovett, 72, both of Moscow.
Sept. 13
Christopher Lynn King, 32, and Carly Page Phillips Johnson, 27, both of Pullman.
Logan Jacob Smith, 21 of Kennewick, and Emma Anne Nicholls, 21, of Moscow.
Sept. 16
Jose Alejandro Valladares Fumagall, 38, and Tessa Elaine Angel, 35, both of Pullman.
Sean Tristen Davison, 29, and Lauri Jean Erickson, 30, both of Uniontown.
Sept. 17
Mathew Robert Hansen, 32, and Britney Marie Running, 28, both of Uniontown.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:21 a.m. — A 54-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 300 block of Southeast Paradise Street.
3:57 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Friel Street.
5:27 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Main Street.
10:13 p.m. — Police responded to a dog left in a vehicle on Kamiaken Street and determined the dog was fine.
10:59 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for a warrant on the 1000 block of Northeast Lake Street.
Friday
12:41 a.m. — Police responded to a possible assault on Linden Street.
12:43 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
1:03 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Colorado and Opal streets.
1:23 a.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Stadium and Cougar ways.
1:43 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of making false statements to a public servant and minor frequenting a tavern at Stubblefields.
2:24 a.m. — A subject was trespassed from the 500 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
5:10 p.m. — A deputy responded to a two-vehicle noninjury collision on F Street in Albion.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:46 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported near Staples on West Pullman Road.
10:41 a.m. — A 46-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
10:57 a.m. — A computer scam reportedly resulted in the alleged victim on the 1400 block of Orchard Avenue losing $3,000.
12:26 p.m. — A computer scam reportedly resulted in the alleged victim on the 800 block of Truman Street losing $2,050.
3:10 p.m. — A 52-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana at Taj Grocery on West Third Street.
4:23 p.m. — A 38-year-old woman and 46-year-old man were cited for suspicion of possession of paraphernalia at Les Schwab Tire Center on White Avenue.
9:05 p.m. — Individuals were warned for alleged possession of marijuana and paraphernalia on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
10:24 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on South Washington and East Third streets.