MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
2:44 p.m. — Windows in vehicles were broken out on Van Buren and First streets.
3:16 p.m. — A male reportedly started making threats in the Super 8 Motel after staff told him to leave.
6:17 p.m. — Police heard a report of two people burning items in a barbecue at Lena Whitmore Park. There was no damage. Police could not locate the suspects.
9:03 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center after a vehicle drove off the roadway on U.S. Highway 95.
11:01 p.m. — Police, EMS and the coroner responded to a death on the 1400 block of North Polk Street. The death was from natural causes.
Tuesday
12:09 a.m. — A male was issued a trespassing order at John’s Alley after refusing to leave.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:46 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:17 a.m. — A man passed out in a laundry room on the 100 block of Northwest Webb Street and was administered three doses of Narcan.
12:40 p.m. — A welfare check was provided on Washington State University’s campus.
7:03 p.m. — An officer responded to a burglary on the 300 block of Northeast Whitman Street.
Three noise complaints were reported overnight.
WSU POLICE
Monday
12:40 p.m. — A welfare check was requested across from the Man Shop near campus.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
5:48 p.m. — A one-vehicle slide off was reported on Dry Creek and Glenwood roads in Colfax.