PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:31 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.
4:23 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.
9:43 p.m. — Officers responded to an unconscious person on the 1800 block of Terre View Drive.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
8:59 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1100 block of North Fairway Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:14 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on state route 27 in Oakesdale.
11:22 p.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Church Street in Uniontown.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:46 a.m. — Opportunities Unlimited reported a male harassing employees at its Moscow and Lewiston offices.
9:12 a.m. — A coin-operated air compressor was broken into at Nom Nom on Pullman Road.
9:36 p.m. — An RV slid partially off the roadway and blocked one lane of traffic near Washington and Seventh streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:22 a.m. — A vehicle slid off Lenville Road in Moscow.
7:21 a.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on Fifth and Main streets in Troy.
9:04 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Henderson Lane in Deary.
4:35 p.m. — A fire was reported on Idaho Highway 8 and Lenville Road in Moscow.
9:17 p.m. — Threats were reported on Camps Canyon Road in Troy.
