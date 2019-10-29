MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:34 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported near Papa Murphy’s on West Third Street.
8:46 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on South Mountain View and Troy roads.
10:37 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at the Wallace Residence Center on the University of Idaho campus.
1:34 p.m. — A dog reportedly died after it was struck by a vehicle on East Public and Orchard avenues.
3:15 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at Lena Whitmore Elementary School on South Blaine Street.
5:05 p.m. — A false identification was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on Troy Road.
6:52 p.m. — A traffic accident was reported on West Third and South Jackson streets.
8 p.m. — A false identification was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
8:15 p.m. — A false identification was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
11:48 p.m. — An 18-year-old man reportedly drove his vehicle backward through the McDonald’s drive-thru on Troy Road because he learned to do things out of the norm to better people’s lives. He was not cited.
11:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1700 block of North Polk Street Extension.
Saturday
12:19 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of North Van Buren Street.
12:44 a.m. — A 31-year-old man reportedly asked a man outside Mingles Bar and Grill on South Main Street if he wanted to purchase cocaine. The 31-year-old was searched by police and did not have drugs on him.
9 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on North Washington and East D streets.
12:47 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of trespassing and possession of marijuana on the 300 block of North Howard Street.
1:10 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Spotswood Street.
10:12 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
Sunday
5:02 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of North Polk Street Extension.
8:52 p.m. — The hood of a vehicle was reportedly damaged on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
12:35 p.m. — Police are investigating a possible sex offense.
6:32 p.m. — A woman reported she believes someone entered her apartment on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive, but no items were missing.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:12 a.m. — A minor crash was reported on the 200 block of North Main Street in Troy.
9:36 a.m. — A battery for an electric fence was reportedly damaged on the 1000 block of Loess Road near Viola.
2:38 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 21 on State Highway 3 near Deary.
6:44 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1000 block of Border Lane near Moscow.
Saturday
3:31 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Potlatch High School.
10:18 p.m. — A minor collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Snow Road near Moscow.
10:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Juliene Way near Moscow.
Sunday
2:23 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Spotswood and South Jefferson streets in Moscow.
6:45 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 333 on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
11:59 a.m. — A woman reportedly bumped her head as she was getting out of the way of her vehicle that rolled from her driveway on the 900 block of Fir Street in Potlatch. She was not taken to the hospital.
9:42 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Lenville Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:09 a.m. — Police responded to a report of stolen concrete on the 400 block of Southeast Fairmount Road.
8:15 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Williams Drive.
10:47 a.m. — Police arrested a 27-year-old man on the 1000 block of Southwest Lost Trail Drive on a warrant.
12:43 p.m. — Police arrested a 22-year-old man for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence after allegedly hitting a woman with an open hand on the 600 block of Southwest Golden Hills.
2:17 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an egged balcony and front door damage at a residence on Providence Court.
10:11 p.m. — Pullman Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
10:54 p.m. — A 56-year-old man was arrested on the 600 block of North Grand Avenue for suspicion of DUI, driving with a suspended license and ignition interlock violation.
11:17 p.m. — EMS responded to an illness on the 200 block at My Office Bar and Grill.
11:25 p.m. — Police responded to a possible assault at Rancho Viejo but determined there was no crime.
Saturday
2:30 a.m. — Police are searching for a 24-year-old man who is suspected of choking a woman on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
12:11 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Lake Street.
12:13 p.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of Southwest Lost Trail Drive.
2:19 p.m. — Police located a motorhome on Walla Walla Highway in Colfax suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run.
11:13 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of a sick person on the 100 block of Northeast Whitman Street.
11:39 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Grand Avenue and Ritchie Street.
Sunday
12:21 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Williams Drive for suspicion of fourth-degree assault after allegedly punching two women.
12:34 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Williams Drive and Lybecker Road.
2:14 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested on an Asotin County warrant on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:48 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1500 block of Northeast Valley Road.
2:54 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence after allegedly hitting her boyfriend in the head with a full beer can on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
2:07 p.m. — A man was warned for urinating in public on the 300 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Friday
4:40 a.m. — Sheriff’s office received a report of the theft of money from a man’s account while he was incarcerated.
1:36 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Johnson Road.
3:13 p.m. — An injury accident was reported on Main Street in Colfax.
Saturday
4:42 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Pullman Albion Road.
2:08 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at Colfax.
9:42 p.m. — A Pullman man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Route 27.
Sunday
1:04 a.m. — A man was arrested for DUI in Pullman.
1:21 a.m. — A woman was arrested for DUI in Colfax.
WSU POLICE
Friday
2:11 p.m.— Police responded to a medical call at Wegner Hall.
11:44 p.m. — An 18-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of MIP exhibiting, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest on Stadium Way and Nevada Street.
Saturday
1:22 a.m. — Police responded to a medical call at Gannon Hall.
1:22 a.m. — An 18-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of MIP exhibiting at the soccer field.
1:49 a.m. — A 19-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of MIP exhibiting at Sloan Hall.
Sunday
12:56 a.m. — Police responded to a medical call at Perham Hall.