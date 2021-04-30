PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:55 a.m. — An assault was reported on Klemgard Avenue.
8:33 a.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute over a parking space at We’re Just Buds.
11:02 a.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested on Old Moscow Road for seven warrants that included trespassing and fourth-degree assault.
11:35 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested on Olsen Street for suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
12:02 p.m. — Police responded to a report of someone receiving a death threat over Facebook on Morton Street.
2:32 p.m. — A resident on Valley View Drive reported a man would not leave her house.
4:50 p.m. — Money was reported stolen at American Travel Inn.
7:09 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief on Terre View Drive.
9:04 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a controlled substance report on Kamiaken Street.
9:40 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on C Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:59 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 47-year-old Tekoa man on Main Street in Tekoa for a warrant.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:42 a.m. — Hot drink lids and cash from a tip jar were reportedly stolen from the Bean Farm coffee shop on the 500 block of Troy Road.
5:14 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on East D and North Main streets.
8:37 p.m. — A 53-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol on the 800 block of Troy Road.
10:24 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 500 block of South Almon Street.
11:14 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 400 block of Lewis Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:08 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on Lenville Road and State Highway 8 near Moscow.