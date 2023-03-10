PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:15 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 200 block of Sunrise Drive.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 1:33 am
Two instances of theft were reported in Pullman on Wednesday.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
10:59 a.m. — Police and medics responded to an unconscious person on the 1300 block of Stadium Way. The patient was transported to the hospital.
5:27 p.m. — Automobile theft was reported on the 700 block of Chinook Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
Two instances of fraud were reported in Whitman County on Wednesday.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
3:09 p.m. — Police responded to an overdose on the 600 block of Almon Street.
3:10 p.m. — Theft was reported at Target.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle slide-off on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
