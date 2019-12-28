LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Carissa Bond, 24, and Jared Lee, 27, both of Colfax.
William Lambert and Kathleen Weber, both 68 of Moscow.
Thursday
Chase Flodin, 27, of Genesee, and Brenda Leon, 26, of Los Mochis, Mexico.
Sentencings
Monday
Wesley Young, 26, of Clarkston, was convicted of possession of marijuana and fined $397.50.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
1:07 p.m. — A caller reported being bitten by a dog on the 200 block of Northwest Windus Street.
2:12 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a domestic dispute on the 200 block of Northwest Timothy Street. One person was taken to the hospital.
5:18 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
5:30 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.
10:06 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a controlled substance problem on the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:59 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 600 block of Elm Street in Potlatch.
3:13 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 800 block of Pine Street in Potlatch.
5:04 p.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 1000 block of Boller Road near Potlatch.