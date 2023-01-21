LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Jan. 11
Micah Thomas Debruno, 29, and Lillian Elizabeth Holley, 21, both of Moscow
Kloe Janae Lory, 21, of Moscow, and Benjamin Thomas Hunt, 23, of Desmet, Idaho
Tuesday
Jonathan Roger Kramer, 30, of Wasilla, Alaska, and Phylicia Christine Miller, 28, of Princeton
Thursday
Timothy Samuel Grasman, 53, of Potlatch, and Katina Marie Carter, 48, of Apple Valley, Calif.
Divorces
Tuesday
Jessica Lee Arnett and William Arnett
Dewayne Evans Nigh and Jennifer Nunley
Autumn Barnes and Taylor Barnes
Deborah Bell and James Thomas VanKomen
Coty Jack Newby and Sierra Ann Temple
Thursday
Amy Joy Erixson and Kevin James Erixson
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:03 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow.
8:41 a.m. — A vehicle struck a fence at Real Life Church.
5:05 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a car crash on Mountain View Road.
Latah County Sheriff did not update their logs Friday
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:33 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on the 400 block of Stadium Way.
1:47 p.m. — Officers responded to a rape on Howard Street.
4:07 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 900 block of Alpha Drive.
4:44 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Brandi Way.
A 20-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of two charges of fourth degree assault and first degree criminal trespassing on the 1000 block of Colorado Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
10:20 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Forest Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:47 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 64-year-old woman for allegedly driving with a suspended registration on State Route 195 in Rosalia.