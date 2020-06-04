MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9:03 a.m. — Decorative planters were reportedly damaged outside One World Cafe on South Main Street.
9:56 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges, no proof of insurance and driving with an interlock restriction violation on South Main Street.
10:29 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
10:56 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was reportedly struck by a pickup truck while jogging in a crosswalk on South Mountain View Road and East Seventh Street. She was taken to Gritman Medical Center and the investigation is ongoing.
11:27 a.m. — A man reported his special needs son was talked into sending a sexual video and is now being threatened about it.
1:29 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on East First Street.
1:42 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1000 block of Pendulum Lane.
2:40 p.m. — An individual was reportedly bitten by a dog on the 2100 block of Nursery Street.
4:27 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported at P1FCU on West Pullman Road.
4:41 p.m. — Stolen items, including a bicycle, backpack and tools, were reportedly recovered on the 300 block of South Howard Street.
8:12 p.m. — Multiple suitcases and bags were reportedly stolen from a storage locker at a residence on the 200 block of Taylor Avenue.
10:06 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Cherry Street.
10:27 p.m. — A female on South Asbury Street reported her ex-boyfriend sexually abused her. Police are investigating.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:52 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
9:30 p.m. — A battery was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:39 a.m. — A man was found mumbling with a case of beer on a trail near Kamiaken Street.
10:33 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a tenant that claimed he was protecting the corner by his apartment with a shotgun.
4:34 p.m. — The original Pullman Depot sign was reported stolen from the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. The sign is a 6-foot by 1.5-foot sheet metal sign worth $1,000.
4:36 p.m. — A 39-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and harassment on Charlotte Street.
5:15 p.m. — A nonblocking vehicle accident was reported on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
5:47 p.m. — A man on High Street was reported for allegedly being highly intoxicated and starting arguments with his neighbors.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:49 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on Pullman Airport Road.