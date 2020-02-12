PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:06 a.m. — A cardiac arrest was reported on the 600 block of Southeast Edge Knoll Drive.
10:34 a.m. — Police were notified of a cougar sighting on the 400 block of Southwest State Street but officers were unable to locate the animal.
10:48 a.m. — A license plate was reported stolen from Clifford Street.
12:17 p.m. — Police were notified of an attempted rape that occurred in 2015.
3:28 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
3:32 p.m. — A theft was reported at Sunset Mart.
4:19 p.m. — An outside fire was reported at the old Shopko building on South Grand Avenue.
4:47 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Wheatland Drive.
4:52 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
11:36 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suspicious male and determined he was turning on power to the apartment on the 800 block of Northeast D Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:25 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a male trespassing on Corps Property at Nisqually John Landing.
8:54 a.m. — A possible assault was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
2:07 p.m. — A 28-year-old Airway Heights woman was cited and released for driving with a suspended license in Colfax.
3:58 p.m. — A cellphone was reported stolen from a vehicle on Cedar Street in Colfax.
6:07 p.m. — A deputy checked on two juveniles left unattended in a vehicle on Main Street in Colfax.
6:28 p.m. — A theft was reported on Orville Boyd Road in Pullman.
9:17 p.m. — Backpacks were reported stolen from Wawawai Landing in Colton.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:35 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was cited for suspicion of domestic battery on the 1200 block of South Main Street after an alleged physical altercation with his girlfriend.
9:45 a.m. — A rock reportedly shattered a window at Moscow Tattoo Company on the 300 block of West Sixth Street.
1:44 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 600 block of South Main Street.
3:57 p.m. — A pistol was reportedly stolen from a room at the Hillcrest Motel on the 700 block of North Main Street.
4:13 p.m. — A moose was spotted on Fairview Drive eating apples.
4:50 p.m. — A 57-year-old man reportedly collapsed twice in the Best Western Plus University Inn parking lot and was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
8:25 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:04 a.m. — Threats were reported on the 500 block of Third Avenue in Bovill.