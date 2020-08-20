​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

12:13 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Queen Road.

10:21 a.m. — A male reportedly entered private property on the 200 block of North Main Street and took photos.

11:23 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on South Washington Street.

12:54 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 300 block of North Main Street.

3:27 p.m. — Two moose were reported on the 1200 block of West Palouse River Drive.

5:27 p.m. — A 22-year-old man reportedly stole $405.57 worth of items from Walmart. The case is being forwarded to the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office for charges.

10:16 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of King Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

11:59 a.m. — A bullet hole was reported on a camper on the 1100 block of Larch Place near Kendrick.

6:37 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Herman Road near Genesee.

10:11 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

1:30 p.m. — A fire was extinguished on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

1:57 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested on Water Street for suspicion of fourth-degree assault, interference with the reporting of domestic violence and residential burglary.

2:31 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man who refused to wear a mask on Bishop Boulevard.

2:56 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man who refused to wear a mask at O-Ramen.

3:51 p.m. — Police separated subjects who were yelling on Merman Drive.

9:55 p.m. — A large pool party was reported on Edge Knoll Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

8:24 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Wawawai Road in Colton.

