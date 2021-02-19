MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:28 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 200 block of South Almon Street.
1:27 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Residence Street.
1:50 p.m. — A rape was reported on the 700 block of Elm Street. Police are investigating.
3:28 p.m. — A male reportedly threatened a female with a shovel on the 900 block of Travois Way.
8:35 p.m. — A RV door was reportedly damaged on the 700 block of Brent Drive after someone reportedly tried to break into the RV.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
n Three vehicle slide-offs were reported.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:23 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to an injured person at Pullman Building Supply. A box landed on an employee’s head and she was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital with a possible head injury.
5:21 p.m. — A 68-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of malicious mischief on Sunnymead Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:09 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a semi-truck blocking the roadway on Main and Stevens streets in Colfax.
9:15 a.m. — A one-vehicle slide-off was reported on Wawawai Pullman Road in Pullman.
12:39 p.m. — An employee at Spokane Seed Co. in Colfax was transported to the hospital after getting caught in machinery.
3:52 p.m. — The coroner responded to an unattended death on Woodworth Street in Uniontown.
4:33 p.m. — A one-vehicle slide-off was reported on Union Flat and Martin Druffel roads in Colton.
8:41 p.m. — A 61-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance on H Street in Uniontown.