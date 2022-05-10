PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

7:05 a.m. — A vehicle was stolen from the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

9:47 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a noninjury accident on the 400 block of East Main Street.

2:28 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

9:27 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 800 block of Northeast California Street.

10:37 p.m. — Officers arrested a 20-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on the 900 block of Northeast Valley Road.

Saturday

4:49 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

8:33 a.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 900 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

12:41 p.m. — An accident with no injuries was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.

11:13 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Sunday

12:02 a.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man for violating a protection order on the 2400 block of North Grand Avenue.

2:39 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

3:02 a.m. — A 24-year-old was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Merman Drive and Northeast Terre View Drive.

1:50 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of South Grand Avenue.

WSU POLICE

Friday

9:20 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

Saturday

12:24 a.m. — A 32-year-old was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 300 block of Northeast Troy Mall.

Sunday

11:17 a.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury accident on Spokane Street and Southeast Washington Street.

3:56 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a person who lives in Moscow.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

9:04 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Garfield Farmington Road in Farmington.

5:50 p.m. — Gasoline was stolen from a parked vehicle on North Howard Street in Tekoa.

Saturday

3:35 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on State Route 272 in Palouse.

