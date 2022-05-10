PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:05 a.m. — A vehicle was stolen from the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
9:47 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a noninjury accident on the 400 block of East Main Street.
2:28 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
9:27 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 800 block of Northeast California Street.
10:37 p.m. — Officers arrested a 20-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on the 900 block of Northeast Valley Road.
Saturday
4:49 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
8:33 a.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 900 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
12:41 p.m. — An accident with no injuries was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.
11:13 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Sunday
12:02 a.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man for violating a protection order on the 2400 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:39 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
3:02 a.m. — A 24-year-old was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Merman Drive and Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:50 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of South Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Friday
9:20 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
Saturday
12:24 a.m. — A 32-year-old was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 300 block of Northeast Troy Mall.
Sunday
11:17 a.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury accident on Spokane Street and Southeast Washington Street.
3:56 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a person who lives in Moscow.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:04 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Garfield Farmington Road in Farmington.
5:50 p.m. — Gasoline was stolen from a parked vehicle on North Howard Street in Tekoa.
Saturday
3:35 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on State Route 272 in Palouse.