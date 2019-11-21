MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
2:28 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at the Mobil gas station on Troy Road.
11:08 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and two women — 19 and 20 — were cited for suspicion of frequenting a place where drugs are used at East City Park.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:57 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on First Avenue and State Highway 8 in Deary.
11:10 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 400 block of Main Street in Deary.
5:41 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer collision was reported on the 1900 block of State Highway 9 near Deary. One man had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:16 a.m. — A possible theft was reported at the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
10:07 a.m. — Broken glass was reported at a bus stop on Bishop Boulevard.
12:17 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive. The subject was fine.
3:39 p.m. — A person was trespassed from Daily Grind.
4:07 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
4:23 p.m. — Pullman Fire Department responded to a possible gas spill on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
5 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of theft at Walmart.
6:55 p.m. — Possible drug use was reported on the 700 block of Southeast South Street.
Wednesday
12:24 a.m. — An oven fire was reported on the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Tuesday
2:18 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Wheatland Court in Uniontown.
7:19 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a man who suffered a gunshot wound after cleaning his gun in Rosalia. He went to the hospital, but no other details were available.