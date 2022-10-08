LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Devan Michael Carpenter, 24, and Libby Jean Eva Sheffler, 23, both of Harvard.
William Cody Perry, 28, and Hailey Jean Bodewig, 25, both Moscow.
Tuesday
Jared William Geier, 22, and Rachel Lynn Lauzon, 22, both of Pullman.
Wednesday
Aaron Kenneth Smith, 36, and Jessica Rae Ann Rigney, 28, both of Troy.
Louis John Haddad, 24, of Pullman, and Danelle Alexandra Fielder, 24, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Anurag Srivastava, 39, and Rebecca Rose McKinney, 38, both of Moscow.
Samuel Robert Revolinski, 28, and Maria Eugenia Nystrom, 26, both of Pullman.
Divorces
Sept. 30
Christopher Fort and Christin Gayle Hans.
Jeffrey Brooks and Kelly Marie Brooks.
James Michael Bowlin and Rhonda Gayle Bowlin.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Sept. 30
Ronald Edward Davis, 55, and Catherine Khaikwa Nyongesa, 31, both of Pullman.
Chase James Whitfield, 29, and Megan Ann Maxine Dowell, 29, both of Lacrosse.
Stephen Don Bennett, 27, and Ana Rosa Ramirez-Zurita, 26, both of Pullman.
Monday
Robert Daniel Wilkinson, 22, and Sara Marie Valliere, 25, both of Moscow.
Tuesday
Ashley Nichole Lindsley, 35, and Jonne Tyler Wegley, 31, both of Pullman.
Sean Patrick Higgins Jr., 27, and Chanda Lauren Knapik, 24, both of Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
11:57 a.m. — A bicycle theft was reported on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
1:12 p.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant on Main Street.
3:42 p.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant on the 500 block of Empire Lane.
3:56 p.m. — Staff members were reportedly harassed by an individual at Dollar Tree.
7:01 p.m. — A break-in was reported on the 100 block of East Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:10 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Genesee.
2:46 p.m. — A school bus violation was reported on Lundquist Lane in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:50 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Greyhound Way.
9:13 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.
1:50 p.m. — A hit and run was reported on the 600 block of Maiden Lane.
3:19 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Arrowleaf Lane.
5:45 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.
7:30 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Klemgard Avenue.
8:46 p.m. — A vehicle vs. pedestrian crash was reported on Paradise Street.
9:50 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of Fancyfree Drive.
10:33 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on Maple Street.
10:55 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 800 block of Washington State Route 27.
10:59 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 200 block of Anthony Street.
11:02 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on Greek Row.
11:05 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
11:44 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.
11:46 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on Lake Street.
A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Whitman Street overnight.
A fireworks complaint was made on Maple Street overnight.
A fireworks complaint was reported on Shaw Street overnight.
Gunshot sounds were reported on the 400 block of Kamiaken Street.
A 19-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on McKenzie Street overnight.
A noninjury crash was reported on the 900 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
1:21 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
1:56 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
3:53 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
9:20 p.m. — A hit and run was reported on Columbia Street.
Malicious mischief was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way overnight.