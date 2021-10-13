MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male yelling at people at Walmart.
12:18 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on Eisenhower Street.
1:07 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on Indian Hills Drive.
1:10 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported at the Wallace Complex on Sixth Street.
5:35 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a woman reported for yelling at people on Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:17 a.m. — A collision was reported on Highway 6 in Princeton.
10:10 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Tomer Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
4:24 p.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree malicious mischief on the 1400 block of Northeast Valley Road.
8:11 p.m. — Officers conducted a welfare check for the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WSU POLICE
Monday
8:12 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Veterans Mall.
3:15 p.m. — An officer responded to a possible burglary at the Chinook Village apartments.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:36 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle injury accident on State Route 195 at Milepost 11 in Colfax.
1:04 p.m. — A 35-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant for an alleged domestic dispute on State Route 272 in Palouse.
7:14 p.m. — A vehicle struck a cow on Kirkendahl Road in Pullman.