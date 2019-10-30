MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:23 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
12:36 p.m. — A 14-year-old girl was reportedly in possession of marijuana on the 400 block of East Fifth Street. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.
4:13 p.m. — A false identification was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
4:53 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Joseph and Nez Perce streets.
5:19 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at McDonald’s on West Pullman Road.
8:07 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:34 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 11 on State Highway 3 near Kendrick.
4:27 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 1000 block of Fiedler Road near Potlatch.
7:22 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
7:33 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 324 on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
8:29 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported at Carlson’s Used Cars on State Highway 8 near Troy.
8:38 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 3000 block of State Highway 8 near Moscow.
9:41 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 10 on State Highway 99 near Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:08 a.m. — One person was taken to the hospital following a report of breathing problems at the 1100 block of Southeast Sandalwood Drive.
11:05 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 300 block of Northwest Irving Street.
12:10 p.m. — Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found on True Street.
12:25 p.m. — Police responded to a report of someone threatening self-harm on Maple Street.
1:31 p.m. — A possible theft was reported at the Sunset Mart.
3:07 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 1400 block of Northeast Wheatland Drive.
3:44 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
Tuesday
12:08 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 900 block of Northeast C Street.
1:30 a.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on California and Monroe streets.
Five noninjury vehicle accidents ad two disabled vehicles were reported in Pullman on Monday evening.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Monday
6:17 p.m. — A power pole fell down on Palouse Cove Road in Palouse.
7:56 p.m. — A deputy assisted a semi-truck that slid off the road in Colfax.